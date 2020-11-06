San Dimas Canyon fire spreads to 65 acres; firefighters achieve 20% containment

*UPDATE* Firefighters are making good progress from the air and the ground. Fire stands at approx. 65 acres with 10% containment. No injuries. No structures threatened. #SanDimasIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) November 6, 2020

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A terrain-driven fire erupted in the foothills above San Dimas on Friday morning and quickly spread to 65 acres, prompting a response from firefighters on the ground and in the air.According to Angeles National Forest officials, the blaze began shortly before 4 a.m. near the intersection of San Dimas Canyon and Golden Hills roads. Officials initially estimated the fire zone to be about 100 acres but later revised that number down as containment reached 20%.No homes were immediately damaged or threatened, officials said. Flames seen in the area north of the 210 Freeway were moving away from residences as Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft performed water drops. County sheriff's deputies and La Verne firefighters and police officers were also at the scene.Weather conditions in the area were favorable to firefighters, with relatively high humidity and light winds. Temperatures are expected to reach 76 degrees in San Dimas on Friday, with a 30% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.The cause of the fire is under investigation.