San Dimas Canyon fire spreads to at least 100 acres, prompting massive response from firefighters

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A terrain-driven fire erupted in the foothills above San Dimas on Friday morning and quickly spread to at least 100 acres, prompting a response from firefighters on the ground and in the air.

According to Angeles National Forest officials, the blaze began shortly before 4 a.m. near the intersection of San Dimas Canyon and Golden Hills road.

No homes were immediately damaged or threatened, officials said. Flames seen in the area north of the 210 Freeway were moving away from residences as Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters performed water drops. La Verne firefighters and police officers were also at the scene.

Weather conditions in the area were favorable to firefighters, with relatively high humidity and light winds. Temperatures are expected to reach 76 degrees in San Dimas on Friday, with a 30% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The cause of the fire was is unknown.



DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
