2 injured after driver crashes into Caltrans closure in San Dimas

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two workers in San Dimas were injured early Sunday morning after a driver crashed into them inside a Caltrans road closure.The crash happened near Kellogg Drive on the westbound 10 Freeway, where construction work was happening just before 1 a.m.The two people injured are contractors with Atkinson Construction, and both were hospitalized.No arrests have been made.