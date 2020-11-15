2 injured after driver crashes into Caltrans closure in San Dimas

Two workers in San Dimas were injured early Sunday morning after a driver crashed into them inside a Caltrans road closure.
SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two workers in San Dimas were injured early Sunday morning after a driver crashed into them inside a Caltrans road closure.

The crash happened near Kellogg Drive on the westbound 10 Freeway, where construction work was happening just before 1 a.m.

The two people injured are contractors with Atkinson Construction, and both were hospitalized.

No arrests have been made.
