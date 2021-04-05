'She had a heart of gold:' Friends, family hold vigil to honor woman killed in random San Dimas park attack

Friends hold vigil to honor woman killed in random San Dimas park attack

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A vigil was held Sunday night for stabbing victim Jeanne Edgar.

The 66-year-old was walking her dog at Lone Hill Park in San Dimas back on March 25 when a man stabbed and killed both Jeanne and her dog.

The suspect was subdued by another man at the park he had also targeted, who hit the attacker in the head with a rock and knocked him out.

Sunday night, there was a huge outpouring of love for Edgar at the park. Friends are remembering her as a kind-hearted woman who loved dogs.

A man with a knife killed a woman and her dog at a San Dimas park before he was knocked unconscious by a good Samaritan.


"Jeanne was sweet, kind, compassionate, and she had a heart of gold. She loved her animals. She loved Sashi, she loved her family and friends," said a friend attending the vigil.

City leaders were also on hand at the event, promising to address the community's concerns over public safety.

The suspect is being held on $2 million bail.



The Los Angeles County coroner's office has identified 66-year-old Jeanne Edgar from Glendora as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Thursday in San Dimas.

