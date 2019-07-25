Deadly San Fernando Valley crime spree: Timeline chronicles shootings from Canoga Park to North Hollywood

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police announced the arrest of a murder suspect Thursday afternoon in Canoga Park, bringing to an end a massive manhunt after a crime spree that left four people dead - including two of the alleged gunman's family members - and two others wounded.Here is a timeline of the deadly series of events that occurred at multiple locations across the San Fernando Valley:Los Angeles police officers respond to a report of a shooting in the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park, where Gerry Dean Zaragoza's father and brother were pronounced dead. The suspect's wounded mother is transported to a hospital.Two employees are shot at a gas station near Vineland and Vanowen in North Hollywood. A female victim, identified as an acquaintance of Zaragoza, dies of her wounds. A male victim is hospitalized in unknown condition.Officers swarm a Bank of America at Sherman Way and Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park, the scene of the attempted robbery of a man who was using an ATM. The suspect, who matches Zaragoza's description flees before police arrive.A passenger on an Orange Line bus is shot and killed as the bus is exiting the Metro Woodley Station in Lake Balboa. A witness identifies the shooter as Zaragoza, and says the victim was shot in the head, police say. Officers descend on the area and establish a 10-block perimeter as the search for the suspect continues.Police take Zaragoza into custody in Canoga Park. He is conscious and does not appear to be seriously injured as he is placed on a gurney and into an ambulance, then transported away from the scene.Police hold a news conference in Lake Balboa, where they announce that their investigation has connected the suspect to all four crime scenes.