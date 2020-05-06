Wild video shows San Fernando Valley street takeover as crowd watches

Video from an illegal street takeover in the San Fernando Valley shows cars performing burnouts and donuts as a crowd looks on.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wild video from an apparent illegal street takeover in the San Fernando Valley on Tuesday shows cars performing burnouts and donuts as a crowd gathered to watch.

The video shows several cars performing the stunts at multiple intersections while some in the crowd were seen recording the incident, and seemingly defying physical distancing guidelines.

Officers responded to one intersection, De Soto Avenue and Vanowen Street, and cited one person for spectating, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say when officers arrived, the crowd cleared out or had already left.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san fernando valleylos angeles countycarsstreet racing
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more OC beaches reopen after approval from Gov. Newsom
Vanessa Bryant marks birthday by sharing letter from Kobe
CHP: Increase in tickets to extreme speeders amid COVID-19 shutdown
Patient makes Dodgers masks to support Parkinson's Foundation
LA designer Michael Costello making masks for front-line workers
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says
Show More
Giving Tuesday: Here are 8 SoCal nonprofits you can help today
Napa County releases graphic video of officer-involved shooting
Suspect in custody after attacking LAPD sergeant in Elysian Park, department says
Where's my check? Answers to common relief payment questions
2 OC restaurants reopening despite statewide COVID-19 restrictions
More TOP STORIES News