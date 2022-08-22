SF's '80 over 80' list celebrates the inspiring stories of 80 people 80 or older

The life stories of 80 San Franciscans, 80 years old and up, prove the best is yet to come.

SAN FRANCISCO -- I'm sure you've heard of Forbes' "30 under 30" list featuring "movers and shakers" of society, but in case you didn't make the list, don't worry -- there's a more seasoned one that requires decades of wisdom, some wrinkles, and a zest for life.

The person behind making the "80 over 80" list is UCSF's Dr. Anna Chodos. She wants people to know there's more to life after your 30s.

"We are such a youth-oriented and achievement oriented society," described Chodos. "We don't have a vision even for ourselves if we are younger of what being older is like."

Chodos added, "To really have more examples of older peoples lives, I think bringing it down to the individual level really helps us understand how we might ourselves envision getting older."

The list shares the inspiring life stories of 80 San Franciscans through online interviews.

Ninety-year-old Dorothy Lathan is part of the list, and she's been giving back to the community for decades. She worked for the San Francisco Unified School District for 32 years and retired as a principal.

Her home is a gallery of memories. On the wall a map of the world.

"We sailed down the Amazon river," described Lathan as she pointed to a map.

Lathan has visited every continent with her husband, Art. They are also approaching a milestone - 70 years married.

For another 80 over 80 honoree, Charles George, his birth certificate says he's almost lived a century. His mind is still sharp. He attributes that to a life of consistent exercise and Soduku.

It's hard to believe, but he retired five years ago. He worked decades for the federal government and one of his last jobs was in a chemistry lab.

"When I came to the University of San Francisco, I was the only Black person in my department," said George and added, "Research with electric chemistry," said George.

Along with living a long life comes a front row seat to history. Both George and Lathan experienced the struggle for Black Americans to gain equal rights.

"I lived it. When I was a kid, everything a Black person did was criminalized. That is why Blacks got the reputation of being criminals. Because if you didn't get off the sidewalk when a white person came by, you committed a crime. They could call the police and have you arrested. If you didn't say 'yes ma'am' and 'no ma'am,'" said Lathan.

They both had a similar perspective. "Keep going."

"Never give up. As long as you are in there. You got a chance," said George.

Visit here to learn more about the project, see the full list of honorees, and hear their stories!