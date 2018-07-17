San Gabriel man, 80, pleads not guilty in shooting of wife, son

An 80-year-old man entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday on charges he shot his 90-year-old wife and 53-year-old son in San Gabriel.Prosecutors say Adrian Louis Ness, 80, shot his wife and son on Sunday in the 6300 block of Muscatel Avenue. He was arrested soon after the shooting.Ness has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of injuring a spouse.He faces a maximum sentence of 88 years to life in state prison if convicted on all charges.Both victims underwent surgery at a local hospital in critical condition.Ness was being held on $4 million bail.