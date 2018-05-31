San Gabriel residents left with stinky situation after sewage blockage

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in San Gabriel dealt with a stinky situation as a river of sludge invaded homes due to a backup in the sewer system Wednesday night. (KABC)

By
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --
Residents in San Gabriel dealt with a stinky situation as a river of sludge invaded homes due to a backup in the sewer system Wednesday night.

The city scrambled to fix the problem along Arroyo Drive, near Santa Anita Street, before it got worse.

City officials said a sewage blockage impacted the sewer system's ability to carry sewage upstream, and as a result businesses and residents experienced a backup with their sewage.

Public Works worked to remove wastewater from a well to fix the faulty pump.

Maria Segura was just one of dozens of residents impacted after the incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. She had sewage spill out of her toilet and flood her bathroom.

"There's sewage coming out of all the buildings on the sides. A couple of units got raw sewage (on the) bottom level," one resident said.

The San Gabriel Fire Department said about 70 people were impacted, including people staying at an assisted living facility. Many of the Alzheimer's patients on the first floor had to be relocated.

Repairs were successfully made by 9:30 p.m., but Santa Anita Street was expected to be closed for "a long duration" as crews continued to monitor and clean up the situation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sewersewage spillSan GabrielLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News