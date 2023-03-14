7 people rescued from San Gabriel River; 1 remains missing

A person remains missing after seven others were rescued from the San Gabriel River Monday, authorities say.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the area of North Todd and West Sierra Madre avenues, near Encanto Park, in Azusa just after 6:10 p.m. after the people were swept away in the raging river.

Seven people were pulled from the frigid water. They did not need to be transported to a hospital, according to the fire department.

One person remains missing after crews looked for hours before calling off the search.