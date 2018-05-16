San Gabriel strip mall engulfed in flames

A fire ripped through a strip mall in San Gabriel early Wednesday morning, spewing flames and pillars of thick smoke into the air.Firefighters responded to the blaze near Valley Boulevard and Stevens Avenue shortly before 6:20 a.m. Nine fire departments responded and a total of 85 firefighters battled the flames.The third-alarm inferno caused the roof of the structure to collapse.San Gabriel police said both directions of Valley Boulevard between New and Prospect avenues, and both directions of New Avenue between Shorb Street and Valley Boulevard were shut down due to the firefight.No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze was not known.