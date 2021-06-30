San Jose mother confesses to strangling 7-year-old son found dead near Las Vegas: Prosecutor

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez made an initial court appearance by video after being arrested June 8 in Denver and transferred Monday to Nevada.
Liam Husted's body was found May 28 outside Las Vegas and remained unidentified for over a week. Rodriguez was arrested after a family friend told San Jose police that she had not seen Rodriguez or Liam and she recognized the boy from a widely distributed rendering prepared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
During Wednesday's court appearance, a prosecutor said Rodriguez confessed to strangling her son. Rodriguez's only comment during the proceeding was to confirm her identity.
