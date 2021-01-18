San Leandro police arrest suspect after clown mask, AR-15 found in car

San Leandro police recovered an "It" clown mask and a fully loaded AR-15 during a traffic stop on 150th Ave. in San Leandro, Calif. on Jan. 17, 2021. (San Leandro Police Dept.)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- San Leandro police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they found an "It" clown mask, marijuana and a gun in the car.

Police said they made the stop around 12:05 p.m. on Sunday at 150th Avenue in San Leandro.

While searching the vehicle, an officer found a fully loaded AR-15 hidden in a bag in the backseat. The AR-15 had a 50 round drum magazine with one bullet in the chamber

The suspect was arrested and booked on multiple drug and weapon violations, police say.

"This was a great traffic stop that took an illegal and dangerous weapon off the street," San Leandro police wrote on Twitter. "This is another positive outcome in keeping the citizens of San Leandro safe."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leandroarrestclownspoliceguns
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited after Super-Spreader Task Force breaks up underground party
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine is back in U.S.
As death rate doubles, cremation limits lifted in LA County
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
New video released in search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in LA
ABC7 presents the 2021 Kingdom Day Celebration
Show More
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Supervisors urge LA County to expand COVID vaccinations to people 65 and over
Santa Ana looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
SoCal weather: Strong winds, warm temperatures expected Monday
VP-elect Harris thanks CA, 'not a goodbye'
More TOP STORIES News