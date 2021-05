A San Luis Obispo police officer has died and another is wounded after a shooting on Monday evening.They were serving a search warrant at an apartment complex around 5:30 when the suspect started firing.Officers returned fire and killed the gunman at the scene.The officer who was killed has not yet been identified by the department.The wounded officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.The apartment complex where the shooting happened remains off-limits to the public as the investigation continues into the night.