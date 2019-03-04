San Marino High School lockdown lifted; 1 person in custody for threats

SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is in custody for making criminal threats, which prompted the temporary lockdown of San Marino High School on Monday.San Marino High School Principal Issaic Gates received a call from the San Marino Police Department informing him of a specific violent threat against a specific student and possibly his friends.Chief John Incontro communicated with Interim Superintendent Loren Kleinrock and other District administrators and determined that the threat was credible enough to be investigated.After an investigation, it was determined that there is no existing threat and one person was taken into custody for criminal threats. No other suspects were involved, police said.The SMPD also determined it is safe for school to resume.SMHS students should return to campus for 4th period, and students are welcome to return to campus at 10:30 a.m.