San Marino High School lockdown lifted; 1 person in custody for threats

EMBED <>More Videos

One person is in custody for making criminal threats, which prompted the temporary lockdown of San Marino High School on Monday.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is in custody for making criminal threats, which prompted the temporary lockdown of San Marino High School on Monday.

San Marino High School Principal Issaic Gates received a call from the San Marino Police Department informing him of a specific violent threat against a specific student and possibly his friends.

Chief John Incontro communicated with Interim Superintendent Loren Kleinrock and other District administrators and determined that the threat was credible enough to be investigated.

After an investigation, it was determined that there is no existing threat and one person was taken into custody for criminal threats. No other suspects were involved, police said.

The SMPD also determined it is safe for school to resume.

SMHS students should return to campus for 4th period, and students are welcome to return to campus at 10:30 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
san marinolos angeles countyeducationschool threatthreatpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
5 rescued after vehicle goes over cliff in Angeles National Forest
SoCal weather: Storm to bring rain starting Tuesday
College professor holds student's baby so he can take notes
CA high court upholds pension rollback
House panel launches sweeping probe of President Trump
Show More
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
Sisters found alive after weekend lost in Northern California wilderness
Photo of OC students with swastika sparking outrage
Keith Flint, singer of The Prodigy, dies at 49
Eyewitness This: Missing sisters found alive, Abdul-Jabbar's charity auction, 'Captain Marvel' premiere
More TOP STORIES News