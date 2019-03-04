San Marino High School placed on lockdown due to threat

By ABC7.com staff
SAN MARINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Marino High School has been placed on lockdown early Monday morning as police investigate the credibility of a threat received, according to school officials.

The San Marino Police Department is currently investigating the threat, and the school was placed on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

On its website, the school said students and staff are "safe at this time," and said students not on campus should remain at home until further notice.

A lockdown will be in place until the school receives further direction from SMPD.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
