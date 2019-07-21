San Pedro: 3-acre brush fire prompts arson investigation as suspect is detained

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- As firefighters stamped out a brush fire that broke out in San Pedro near the 110 Freeway Saturday, police detained a suspect possibly in connection with it, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the fire broke out just before 6 p.m. and burned through three acres. Early reports said the flames had jumped the freeway but firefighters on scene said it hadn't.

Several homes in the vicinity were threatened but crews managed to keep them intact.


People in the area posted photos on social media showing big plumes of white smoke and flames burning on a hillside near a gas station.

Crews extinguished the flames in less than two hours, as it was tackled by both ground and air teams.

Officials said the department's Arson-Counter Terrorism Section is investigating the fire.

It's still unclear if the suspect detained by Los Angeles police is "connected to the fire or other potential crimes in the vicinity," according to a statement from LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san pedrolos angeles countybrush firefirefighterslos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple arrested after newborn strangled at Oxnard hospital
1 person injured in shooting near Glendale laser tag venue
Attempted murder-suicide leaves elderly woman dead in Whittier
Dashcam footage shows suspect refusing to cooperate before officer-involved shooting
Deputy hospitalized after rollover crash with hit-and-run driver
Body found near popular Altadena hiking trail belonged to homeless person
Compton boy loses arm after man hands him firework on 10th birthday
Show More
Ring video captures deadly Murrieta explosion
Father and teen son save drowning 74-year-old on NC coast
Family's home burned in fire believed to have started by homeless encampment
VIDEO: Suspects ransack Hacienda Heights home, search underway
L.A. County health officials team up with CDC as part of effort to stop spread of HIV
More TOP STORIES News