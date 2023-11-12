Sport fishing boat goes up in flames in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 50-foot sport fishing boat in the San Pedro Harbor went up in flames Saturday afternoon, prompting a swift response from firefighters.

The fire was reported at 4:08 p.m. in Berth 85, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, just off Harbor Boulevard between Fifth and Sixth streets, near the Los Angeles Maritime Museum.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

It's unclear what caused the fire. Firefighters had the flames out at 4:16 p.m., authorities said.

One patient was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.