San Pedro hit-and-run victim hopes surveillance video helps police find driver

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A victim who survived a violent hit-and-run in San Pedro is speaking out and asking the driver to come forward.Octavio Colin-Mondragon walks with a noticeable limp and said he's still in a lot of pain after being struck by a hit-and-run driver."I thought I was going to die and luckily I didn't," Colin-Mondragon said.A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the accident that happened on April 1. The San Pedro resident was crossing Gaffey at 2nd Street around 10:30 p.m. to go to his car."It happened too quick. The car was coming towards me, and I just remember getting hit, and after that I went unconscious," Colin-Mondragon said. "I don't remember exactly what happened."He does remember good Samaritans stopping to help him and being taken to the hospital.Photos captured some of the injuries he suffered. His cellphone was thrown from his hand by the impact."Luckily, I don't have no broken bones," Colin-Mondragon said. "All I had was scrapes and bruises."Police have little information about the hit-and-run vehicle and no arrests have been made.He admits he was not in a crosswalk, but said the driver needs to take responsibility."Come forward," Colin-Mondragon said. "That's all I ask. Just come forward and turn yourself in."Colin-Mondragon said he hasn't been able to work while he recovers from his injuries.