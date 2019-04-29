SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An apartment blew up in San Pedro apparently linked to a natural gas leak.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters responded to an explosion inside a two-story building on West 13th street near Averill Avenue.
Los Angeles County Fire says the blast blew out a number of windows and significantly damaged one side of the building.
Firefighters say they registered a positive reading inside the building for methane gas. They are attributing the cause to leaking natural gas, but are continuing to investigate the incident.
San Pedro home explodes after natural gas leak, no injuries reported
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News