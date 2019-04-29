San Pedro home explodes after natural gas leak, no injuries reported

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An apartment blew up in San Pedro apparently linked to a natural gas leak.No injuries were reported.Firefighters responded to an explosion inside a two-story building on West 13th street near Averill Avenue.Los Angeles County Fire says the blast blew out a number of windows and significantly damaged one side of the building.Firefighters say they registered a positive reading inside the building for methane gas. They are attributing the cause to leaking natural gas, but are continuing to investigate the incident.