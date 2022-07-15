Shooter opens fire on vehicle in San Pedro; victim dies after being driven to nearby hospital

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooter opened fire on a vehicle Friday morning in San Pedro, and the victim inside who was struck by gunfire died after being driven to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of West 14th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from AIR7 HD showed an SUV with a shattered window at the scene, and another SUV outside Providence Little Company of Mary San Pedro, located about 1 1/2 miles from the scene. The vehicle parked in front of the emergency room had at least one apparent bullet hole on its driver's side.

It was unclear whether the victim drove themselves to the medical center or was taken there by someone else.

The individual who died at the hospital was not immediately identified.

No arrests have been announced, and a description of the shooter was not available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

