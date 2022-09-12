Peck Park shooting: 4 murder suspects arrested in incident that left 2 dead, 7 injured in San Pedro

Community members met Tuesday at Peck Park in San Pedro, where two people were shot and killed on Sunday.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four men have been arrested and booked in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and seven other people injured, authorities said Monday.

The suspects were taken into custody on Sept. 8 by personnel from the multiple Los Angeles Police Department divisions and a FBI SWAT team, the LAPD said in a statement.

Raynard French, 56, was arrested in Carson; Travion McCraw, 31, was arrested in Lake Elsinore; Antoine Newsome, 41, was arrested in Gardena; and Kenyon Siler, 48, was arrested in Long Beach, according to the news release.

All four were booked on suspicion of murder, and all were being held without bail.

The shooting occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave.

San Pedro shooting: Suspects sought after 2 killed, 6 injured by gunfire at Peck Park

Paramedics transported most of the victims to hospitals for treatment, including Tashman Williams 31, and Carlyle Phillips, 29, who both died of their injuries, police said.

Another injured man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said. All seven survivors were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

At the time of the shooting, hundreds of people were in the park, which was the site of a car show and a weekly softball game. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office for filing consideration on Monday, the LAPD said.

City News Service contributed to this report.