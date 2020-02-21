Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Santa Ana ahead of California primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders will join supporters at Valley High School in Santa Ana for a rally.

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally at Valley High School in Santa Ana Friday morning.

Doors for the public open at 9:30 a.m. and the rally starts at 11:30 a.m.

The rally comes as Super Tuesday approaches, with California voters preparing to head to the polls on March 3.

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA released this week shows the Vermont senator with a lead among California voters.

The poll showed Sanders leading with 25 percent, but former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is only 4 percentage points behind.

Sanders will also travel to Bakersfield later in the day for another rally.

Sanders has emerged as the frontrunner in the Democratic race after strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Long Beach after officer-involved shooting
LIVE: Bear seen wandering in Monrovia residential neighborhood
Police arrest 4 burglary suspects after chase from Burbank to Castaic
Woman wounded after officer-involved shooting in South LA
Suspect named in killing of 3 Perris men found in cemetery
Prosecutors: LA man conspired with polygamists in fraud scheme
OC retirement community helps out nonprofit hit hard by fire
Show More
McDonald's makes candles that smell like cheeseburgers
USC offers free tuition to some students to increase access
Crowded field battling for Katie Hill's former seat in Congress
Horse euthanized at Santa Anita Park, 8th of current racing season
Toni Morrison book banned from IE school due to sexual content
More TOP STORIES News