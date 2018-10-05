Santa Ana acid attack: Victim speaks out from hospital bed, may lose his left eye

A man who was critically injured when an assailant threw acid on him in Santa Ana discussed the attack in an interview his hospital room at the Orange County Burn Center.

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man who was critically injured when an assailant doused him with acid in Santa Ana discussed the attack in an interview in his hospital room at the Orange County Burn Center.

The victim, who declined to be publicly identified, suffered significant burns to his face, left arm, left leg and chest. According to doctors, it's possible he might lose his left eye as a result of the incident.

The attack occurred as the man was leaving work on Fourth Street last week.

