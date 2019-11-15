Santa Ana armed-robbery suspect turns himself in after footage released

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old in the armed robbery of a Santa Ana liquor store.

Officials say Anthony Sanchez, 18, of Santa Ana, was the suspect seen in surveillance video robbing the store with either a black mask or a black substance on his face. The suspect was armed with a semi-automatic firearm with extended magazine.

Anthony Sanchez, 18, of Santa Ana, was arrested for the armed robbery of a liquor store.

Police say Sanchez turned himself in Thursday, just two days after police released surveillance footage of the robbery which happened June 22 at Nady's Liquor Store, 652 S. Harbor Boulevard.

The video shows a woman waiting in the driver's seat of a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and five-star rims in the parking lot. A man then enters the store with a semi-automatic weapon and some black colored substance on his face in an attempt to alter his appearance.

The gunman demands money from the store clerk. After taking the cash, the suspect gets into the back passenger seat of the car, which drives off westbound on McFadden Avenue.

Sanchez was arrested and booked for armed robbery.
