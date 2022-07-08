Grocery-store assault in Santa Ana leaves man with fractured skull

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man fractured his skull when he was assaulted and pushed to the ground in a Santa Ana grocery store.

The attack was caught on the store's surveillance camera.

It happened on May 29, but Santa Ana police released the footage this week in an effort to assist the investigation.

The footage shows a man in a black hoodie push another man to the ground in an aisle of the Northgate Market, in the 700 block of South Harbor Boulevard. The victim fell and hit his head on the floor.

Police say he suffered a fractured skull and spent a week in the hospital.

It's not clear what led to the attack. Police say the victim and attacker don't know each other. The suspect is still at large.

The suspect was seen leaving the store with a woman and two infants, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nunez at (714) 245-8357 or ENunez@santa-ana.org

