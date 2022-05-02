GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses after high school baseball player shot, killed in Santa Ana

GoFundMe for family of high school baseball player fatally shot in OC

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of the Century High School baseball player shot and killed after a game in Santa Ana has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Robert Izelo, 18, was shot in the chest as he sat in a car with his 19-year-old cousin and another boy. He later died at the hospital.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available, but a brief video clip was released that investigators said showed the person being sought. The footage showed a person in dark-colored clothing, including a hooded sweater or jacket, walking in a parking lot.

Two cousins identified as student-athletes on Santa Ana's Century High School baseball team were shot, one fatally.



His 19-year-old cousin, whose name was not released, was said to be in stable condition. It was not said if the third person in the car was hit by gunfire.

If you want to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/robert-izelos-funeral-expenses.

"He was a dedicated young man and was well-loved by his baseball teammates. The Century High School family deeply valued Robert's contributions to the school community, and he will be deeply missed," the GoFundMe page stated.

