Santa Ana father of 3 struck, killed in possible street racing crash

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Santa Ana in a possible street racing incident.The incident occurred at about 7:36 p.m. on the 1800 block of Cedar Street.A preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle struck the pedestrian and then hit five other vehicles, Santa Ana police said.AIR7HD showed what appeared to be skid marks from tires on the street near the scene, and a vehicle that appeared to have collided with at least two other vehicles parked next to the sidewalk.One van struck was dislodged onto the sidewalk.The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died as a result of injuries sustained when hit by the vehicle.A neighbor said the victim, a husband and father of three, operated a food truck and lived on the street where the crash happened.The victim's family was at the scene."His daughter was telling him 'I love you,' in a way of saying goodbye to him," witness Yamilet Marquez said."The wife was telling him, 'What am I going to do without you?'" Marquez said.The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities.Police did not believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but investigated if street racing was a factor in the incident.Police received reports of speeding vehicles in the area prior to the crash. They are investigating if a possible second vehicle fled the scene.