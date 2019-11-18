Santa Ana motorcycle officer transported after crash with patrol vehicle

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Ana motorcycle officer was injured following a crash with a patrol vehicle on Sunday.

The crash happened on McFadden and Pacific avenues when a patrol vehicle and the motorcycle collided.

The officer on the motorcycle was transported in stable condition.

Video from the scene shows the motorcycle upside down.

It was not immediately known what led to the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.
