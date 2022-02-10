Downtown Santa Ana business owners upset over OC Streetcar construction

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Downtown Santa Ana business owners describe the area as a ghost down."We have no customers coming in. Our sales have drastically dropped since Feb. 1," said Ana Laura Padilla, a business owner.Padilla has two businesses. She says the OC Streetcar construction is affecting more than 80 businesses on 4th street.The street system has been in the works for years but Padilla says construction began downtown in their area Feb. 1She and others protested in downtown on Tuesday.This is a triple whammy for them. They first dealt with building rent increases, then COVID-19 and now closures.The mayor says he planned a walkthrough Tuesday afternoon to talk to business owners about their concerns."There's been some relief efforts offered to businesses in the downtown, as well as businesses throughout the city as a result of the pandemic, but this one is more relief during this construction period," said Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento.Padilla says they got a flyer two days before construction started."We have a lot of bridals that have parties in some of the halls that are here in downtown Santa Ana and they've been trying to cancel the parties because there's no parking for the invites there. No parking for anybody," Padilla said.A statement from Joel Zlotnik with the Orange County Transportation Authority said:A statement from Paul Eakins with the city of Santa Ana said:Business owners say they want the community to know their businesses are open.