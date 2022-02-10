Downtown Santa Ana business owners upset over OC Streetcar construction

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Downtown Santa Ana business owners describe the area as a ghost down.
"We have no customers coming in. Our sales have drastically dropped since Feb. 1," said Ana Laura Padilla, a business owner.
Padilla has two businesses. She says the OC Streetcar construction is affecting more than 80 businesses on 4th street.
The street system has been in the works for years but Padilla says construction began downtown in their area Feb. 1
She and others protested in downtown on Tuesday.
This is a triple whammy for them. They first dealt with building rent increases, then COVID-19 and now closures.
The mayor says he planned a walkthrough Tuesday afternoon to talk to business owners about their concerns.
"There's been some relief efforts offered to businesses in the downtown, as well as businesses throughout the city as a result of the pandemic, but this one is more relief during this construction period," said Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento.
Padilla says they got a flyer two days before construction started.
"We have a lot of bridals that have parties in some of the halls that are here in downtown Santa Ana and they've been trying to cancel the parties because there's no parking for the invites there. No parking for anybody," Padilla said.
A statement from Joel Zlotnik with the Orange County Transportation Authority said:
"The OC Streetcar project has been under construction in Santa Ana since 2019. OCTA has worked closely with the city throughout construction to keep residents, businesses and the community informed about the schedule and impacts. The current construction on Fourth Street began the first week of February and we have been notifying businesses and residents specifically of the timeline for the past month, after months and months of letting businesses and residents know it would be coming. In early January, OCTA walked to businesses and handed fliers to alert them to the work. The last week of January, we also walked the community to alert them that work would begin the following week. We have been in communication with the downtown businesses since the start of construction, through regular updates, attending community meetings, providing information to the city and regular in-person visits. We have been notifying businesses that this work would be coming since we began construction.
In 2020, OCTA entered into an agreement with two associations representing the businesses in downtown Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Business Council and Downtown, Inc. The agreement provided $100,000 to each association for two years for a total of $400,000 investment in support. The associations agreed to use the funding to support community and public events to bring visitors to the downtown, invest in expanded marketing efforts to bring more visitors and to help educate the businesses about the benefits of the streetcar and share information about upcoming construction activities."
A statement from Paul Eakins with the city of Santa Ana said:
"The City of Santa Ana empathizes with our small businesses that are facing disruptions during the construction of the OC Streetcar. We know this is a difficult transition, but we believe the long-term economic benefits will far outweigh these temporary challenges. In 2008, the downtown businesses chose 4th Street as the preferred route for the eventual streetcar. In working with OCTA, the City of Santa Ana required holiday closures of the Streetcar construction to mitigate the impact to the business community. OCTA also has provided support such as the Eat, Shop, Play program, which provides marketing assistance to affected businesses, and provided $200,000 in grant funding each to Downtown, Inc. and the Santa Ana Business Council to market affected business areas. The City will continue to work with OCTA to help alleviate the impacts of the construction and to promote these valued local businesses."
Business owners say they want the community to know their businesses are open.
