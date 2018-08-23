Santa Ana car wash officer-involved shooting: Man killed, 1 other in custody

A suspect has died and another is in custody following an officer-involved shooting at a Santa Ana car wash on Thursday, according to police.

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Witnesses said they heard shots from the Santa Ana Express Car Wash, located at 202 E. First Street, where police tape surrounded a parked vehicle.

Santa Ana police said one man was shot by police gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Another man was taken into custody.


Both were inside the same parked car, which a police gang unit had been looking for as part of an ongoing homicide investigation, authorities said.

An altercation occurred at the car wash before officers opened fire and struck one of the men. No officers were injured in the incident, authorities said.

No further information was immediately released.

First Street was closed from Main Street to Orange Avenue due to the ongoing investigation.
