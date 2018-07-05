Santa Ana police crack down on illegal fireworks

EMBED </>More Videos

In an exclusive Eyewitness News ride-along, Santa Ana police officers demonstrated how they work to enforce an illegal fireworks ban on the Fourth of July. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Fourth of July is one of the busiest nights of the year for the Santa Ana Police Department.

In an exclusive Eyewitness News ride-along, officers demonstrated how they work to enforce an illegal fireworks ban.

The department brings in every available officer to work enforcement and patrol in order to confiscate illegal fireworks and write citations for people they catch in the act.

A ticket for illegal fireworks in the city of Santa Ana costs $1,000.

"We've done educational efforts, but this is what happens every year on the Fourth of July," Deputy Chief Ken Gominsky said. "We'll continue our outreach efforts, but tonight, we're out here, trying to enforce the law."

During the ride-along, officers also escorted firefighters to medical calls after reports of people shooting mortars at them. Then, they responded to a house fire started by fireworks and even an armed robbery at a liquor store.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworksarrestpolice911 call4th of julyjuly 4thSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News