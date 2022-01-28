pot bust

More than 5,000 marijuana plants seized from illegal drug operation in Santa Ana, police say

Code enforcement inspectors also red-tagged the building over "dangerous and illegal" building modifications.
More than 5,000 marijuana plants seized in Santa Ana pot bust

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 5,000 marijuana plants were seized from an illegal drug operation in Santa Ana Wednesday night, according to police.

The Santa Ana Police Department helped serve a search warrant at a building near E. Dyer Road and Oak Street.

According to police, they found 11 grow rooms and two dry rooms. Code enforcement inspectors also red-tagged the building over "dangerous and illegal" building modifications.





There is no word of any arrests. The case remains under investigation.

