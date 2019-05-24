Santa Ana police to publish names, photos of people charged with prostitution on website

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Santa Ana will soon unveil a new website where the names and photos of people charged with "prostitution related offenses" will be publicly posted.

The website is part of the police department's effort to increase their fight against those involved in the sex trade. The website was expected to be unveiled next week, authorities said.

Police in Santa Ana are ready to increase their fight against those involved in the sex trade.

The website will include the following information:
- The offender's photo
- The offender's name

- Age of offender
- Charges file by the O.C. District Attorney's Office

The information will be posted for 15 days and then removed, officials said.

Authorities are hoping that just the thought of public embarrassment will dissuade those who would seek out prostitutes.
