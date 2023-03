The Santa Ana Police Department is looking for more women to wear its badge. The goal is to have 30 percent of their police force be female by the year 2030.

The Santa Ana Police Department wants more women to join its ranks. With that in mind, the department's recruitment team is tackling a barrier many female recruits often run into: the physical agility test.

