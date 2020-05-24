Authorities seeking knife-wielding suspect who robbed man withdrawing from ATM in Santa Ana

SANA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A knife-wielding suspect was being sought after he robbed a man who was withdrawing money from an ATM in Santa Ana.Authorities say a man was conducting business at an ATM in the 1300 block of Warner Avenue on May 12 when a white SUV pulled into a parking space behind him.The suspect got out of the BMW and approached the victim with a knife in his hand. He demanded all of the victim's money and also grabbed his wallet before he fled the scene, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.The victim wasn't hurt during the incident. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap and a bandana over his face.Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (714) 245- 8323.