7 children injured after school bus slams into corner of Santa Ana house

7 children injured after school bus slams into Santa Ana house

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Seven children were injured after a school bus jumped a curb and slammed into the corner of a house in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred around 1:18 p.m. in the 500 block of Daisy Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three of the children suffered serious injuries, while the other four declined transportation to a hospital.

Video from the scene showed the bus, with appeared to sustain minimal damage, on the front yard after it apparently bumped into the home. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Another vehicle near the scene had significant front-end damage.

It's not clear what led to the incident.

