Robbery suspect in custody after barricading himself near 2 Santa Ana schools, prompting lockdown

The incident started around 8:20 a.m. after a brief pursuit that ended along Flower Street near Pio Pico Elementary School, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Police said the suspect was wanted for a series of robberies and was believed to be armed.
Pio Pico and Lowell elementary schools were placed on lockdown due to the police activity, according to the Santa Ana Unified School District. The situation was still active just before noon, but the suspect exited the vehicle and surrendered around 12:15 p.m.
Some bungalows were evacuated, while the rest of the campuses remained on lockdown. At least two SWAT vehicle was seen at the scene.
"No one is currently allowed in or out of the campuses to help ensure the safety of our students and staff... Students are safe and all security protocols are being followed," district officials said in an online alert.
It's not clear whether the lockdowns were immediately lifted after the suspect was taken into custody.