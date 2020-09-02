At least 2 shot at Santa Ana apartment complex, shooter possibly still in building police say

#PublicAdvisory - #SantaAnaPD is currently working a shooting at 9 Macarthur Place. Heavy police activity, please stay away from the area #SAPDPIO — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) September 2, 2020

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two people were shot at an apartment building Wednesday afternoon in Santa Ana, police say.The shooter is believed to still be inside the building but is not in custody.Santa Ana police responded to 9 MacArthur Place for the report of a shooting with multiple victims around 3:30 p.m.Authorities found two victims. One was on the 15th floor of the building and another was on the ground floor.The conditions of the victims were not immediately available.Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.