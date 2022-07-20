Santa Ana council to consider classifying street vendor attacks as hate crimes

Santa Ana to consider classifying street vendor attacks as hate crimes

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A proposed law in Santa Ana to classify attacks on street vendors as hate crimes needs more research, according to City Council members.

The proposal was introduced after a video that showed a barber giving a free haircut and $100 cash to a vendor who had been robbed several times. The video went viral on social media.

The Santa Ana City Council discussed the proposal at its regular meeting on Tuesday night but did not vote on it, opting instead to send it back to city staff for more research.

Instead, council members want to see if hate-crime enhancements for attacks on street vendors would be enforceable.
