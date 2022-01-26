Pomona family loses home to tree in latest round of powerful Santa Ana winds

Powerful Santa Ana winds blew through the Perez family's Pomona neighborhood over the weekend and toppled their tree, onto their home, while they slept.
"I'm like 'oh my gosh, What happened? What happened?'" said Roxanne Perez. "Our amazing neighbors called 911 already and they were already at our door saying you guys need to get out, you need to get out. And I was like 'oh my gosh! what do I do?'"
Perez says they trimmed the tree with the hopes it would prevent an incident from happening. The damage was so severe that their home has been red-tagged, meaning it's unsafe to live in.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by their neighbors to help them rebuild.
"My husband and I are just floored by the people that have, like, come to support us," said Perez.
The Santa Ana winds have wreaked havoc throughout Southern California. Trees were blown over causing significant damage. In Claremont, the city estimates more than 300 trees were toppled by the powerful winds.
At its city council meeting Tuesday tonight, Claremont was expected to ratify a state of emergency that'll give them access to state funds to help pay for repairs. The city created an online wind storm information website with an online damage report for residents to report damage.
"Patio doors were shaking, windows were rattling," said Claremont resident Sue Tolan. "It was a scary experience."
There were no reports of any serious injuries.