Pomona family loses home to tree in latest round of powerful Santa Ana winds

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pomona family loses home in latest round of powerful Santa Ana winds

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family in Pomona has lost their home to a fallen tree in the latest round of Santa Ana winds that have already caused major damage in a number of Southern California neighborhoods.

Powerful Santa Ana winds blew through the Perez family's Pomona neighborhood over the weekend and toppled their tree, onto their home, while they slept.

"I'm like 'oh my gosh, What happened? What happened?'" said Roxanne Perez. "Our amazing neighbors called 911 already and they were already at our door saying you guys need to get out, you need to get out. And I was like 'oh my gosh! what do I do?'"

Perez says they trimmed the tree with the hopes it would prevent an incident from happening. The damage was so severe that their home has been red-tagged, meaning it's unsafe to live in.

RELATED: Southern California battered by powerful winds leaving thousands of residents without power
EMBED More News Videos

Clean-up continues and thousands of homes remain without power across Southern California after strong winds wreaked havoc over the weekend.



A GoFundMe page has been set up by their neighbors to help them rebuild.

"My husband and I are just floored by the people that have, like, come to support us," said Perez.

The Santa Ana winds have wreaked havoc throughout Southern California. Trees were blown over causing significant damage. In Claremont, the city estimates more than 300 trees were toppled by the powerful winds.

At its city council meeting Tuesday tonight, Claremont was expected to ratify a state of emergency that'll give them access to state funds to help pay for repairs. The city created an online wind storm information website with an online damage report for residents to report damage.

"Patio doors were shaking, windows were rattling," said Claremont resident Sue Tolan. "It was a scary experience."

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countywindwind damageweathertree fall
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Portola HS basketball player target of racist slurs during game
Woman says Brianna Kupfer murder suspect also chased her
Video: Robbers steal man's watch after fender bender in Sherman Oaks
Biden administration officially withdraws vaccine rule
Scientists monitoring new omicron subvariant BA.2
Wind advisory for parts of SoCal in effect until Wednesday at noon
Homeless camp near SoFi Stadium removed ahead of Super Bowl
Show More
On the 2nd anniversary of the Kobe Bryant crash, trial nears
LA County extends eviction protections due to COVID pandemic
California judge delays enforcement of part of new bacon law
Shooting at Agua Dulce fire station prompts lawsuits against LA County
San Jose becomes 1st in US to require gun liability insurance
More TOP STORIES News