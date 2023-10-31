Santa Ana winds wreak havoc for semi-truck drivers on freeways in Inland Empire

Gusty winds ripped through parts of the Inland Empire during the first significant Santa Ana wind event of the fall season.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Gusty winds ripped through parts of the Inland Empire on Monday during the first significant Santa Ana wind event of the fall season.

In Rialto, several truck drivers pulled over at a stop to wait until the winds died down.

Experienced drivers know that during strong Santa Ana wind events, drivers on some of the freeways below the Cajon Pass need to be extra careful, especially those whose trucks might be empty because they can easily blow over.

"The less weight you got on you, it will knock you right over," driver Mario Pena said, referring to big rigs that can overturn from the strength of the winds.

One semi-truck on the 210 Freeway toppled over early Monday morning.

Truck driver Roman Singh was heading home in his personal pickup truck when he experienced a little trouble on the road. He said his car was "going everywhere" as he drove.

"It would be best to pull over, and just sit and wait it out if you can," driver Gilbert Cummings told Eyewitness News.

The winds also bring elevated fire danger to the region. The Highlands Fire in Aguanga charred more than 300 acres.