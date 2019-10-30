Santa Ana winds topple big rigs on 15 Freeway in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Several big rigs traveling along the 15 Freeway in Fontana overturned Wednesday as strong Santa Ana winds whipped through a busy stretch of roadway in a valley.

Three trucks toppled over on the freeway, with two on their sides on the northbound side and one overturned on the southbound side. Traffic was backed up for several miles as crews worked to clear the scene.

Another big rig was caught on camera attempting to drive through the area, with winds lifting the back of the truck off the ground, prompting the driver to stop before continuing on.

Winds roared through San Bernanrdino County, with gusts up to 50 mph as the strongest wind event of the season descended on the Southland.

Caltrans workers and authorities were seen fighting against the winds just to stand upright as gusts continued to kick up.

It was not immediately clear if any injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
