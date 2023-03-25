WATCH LIVE

Electrical fire causes widespread power outage at Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia

Traffic lights in the area were also impacted, leaving shoppers and diners who had to evacuate caught in major traffic jams.

Saturday, March 25, 2023 5:37AM
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An electrical fire caused a widespread power outage at the Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia Friday night.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. at the mall on Baldwin Avenue.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed a dim mall with some workers stuck inside their stores.

One sales associate working at the Michael Kors store said the phones weren't working and reported seeing employees leaving the mall during the outage.

Details regarding the extend of the damage caused by the fire were not immediately released. Crews were on the scene late Friday night in hopes of reopening the mall for Saturday morning shoppers.

