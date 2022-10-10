WATCH VIDEOS

Authorities search for murder suspect from Lancaster accused of killing man in Santa Barbara County

Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris remains on the run in a minivan authorities say he stole after the alleged murder.

1 hour ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY (KABC) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a murder suspect from Lancaster accused of killing a man in Santa Ynez over the weekend.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released a photo of 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, who they say allegedly killed a man early Saturday morning and stole a minivan shortly after.

They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies initially responded to a home in the 1000 block of Jason Way just before 4 a.m. where they found the victim unresponsive.

Paramedics attempted to treat the victim, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Svane-Morris fled before authorities arrived.

Several hours after the alleged murder, authorities learned a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with California license plate 7GJW053 was stolen from the home.

Investigators believe Svane-Morris is driving that van.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact authorities.

He's being described as a 5-foot- 11 white male who weighs about 190 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office urges people to immediately call 911 if they spot Svane-Morris and asks residents not to approach or attempt to contact him.

