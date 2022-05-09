Body discovered on hillside in Santa Clarita neighborhood prompts possible homicide investigation

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A body was discovered on a hillside in Santa Clarita Sunday prompting an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities made the disturbing discovery at about 2:30 p.m. in a canyon behind homes in the 27900 block of Rigel Drive.

The agency said deputies responded to an emergency call of "a person down."

It's still a very active scene as of Sunday evening, and authorities are not saying if this is a homicide investigation.

A Search and Rescue team arrived on the scene to help with the investigation.

No further details were immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Updates information will be added once it's available.

