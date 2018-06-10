Santa Clarita brush fire 50 percent contained

Overnight winds are keeping firefighters at the scene of the Santa Clarita brush fire, which is 30 percent contained. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire was spreading across at least 175 acres near the Newhall community of Santa Clarita on Saturday.

The fire was 30 percent contained by 8 p.m. and then reached 50 percent containment by Sunday morning.

Helicopters were dropping water on the fire, which was threatening structures and aided by 30-mph winds, per the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

There were mandatory evacuation orders for all residents south of Calgrove Boulevard between the 5 Freeway and Creekside Drive, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Those evacuation orders were lifted at 8 p.m., the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said.

Authorities shut down two northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard.

The cause of the fire is unknown.
