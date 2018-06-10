Santa Clarita brush fire 50 percent contained

A brush fire was spreading across at least 175 acres near the Newhall community of Santa Clarita on Saturday.The fire was 30 percent contained by 8 p.m. and then reached 50 percent containment by Sunday morning.Helicopters were dropping water on the fire, which was threatening structures and aided by 30-mph winds, per the Los Angeles County Fire Department.There were mandatory evacuation orders for all residents south of Calgrove Boulevard between the 5 Freeway and Creekside Drive, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.Those evacuation orders were lifted at 8 p.m., the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said.Authorities shut down two northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard.The cause of the fire is unknown.