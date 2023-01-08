3 shot during family reunion in Santa Clarita

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no one has been placed into custody.

Three people were shot at a family reunion Saturday night in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were shot at a family reunion Saturday night in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 28800 block of Prairie Lane near Soledad Canyon Road.

All three victims, who were not identified, were rushed to the hospital and are all expected to recover.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no one has been placed into custody.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not disclose whether the suspect is related to the victims.

The incident remains under investigation.