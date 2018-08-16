Santa Clarita carjacking suspect caught after chase, crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a carjacking suspect who crashed the stolen vehicle near a mobile home park in the Santa Clarita area and fled on foot.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Sheriff's deputies have arrested a carjacking suspect who crashed the stolen vehicle near a mobile home park in the Santa Clarita area and fled on foot.

The vehicle crashed near the Greenbrier Mobile Estates after a chase that started around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies chased the suspect through the Santa Clarita area until the vehicle crashed into another car near Golden Oak and Soledad Canyon.

Paramedics were seen assisting another person who had been injured in the crash.


Sheriff's officials located the suspect in the area after deploying K-9s to assist in the search. He was taken into custody.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
MS-13 gang members indicted for NorCal crimes
IE youth pastor pleads not guilty to child sexual assault charges
Yasiel Puig fined, suspended 2 games for Giants brawl
Aretha Franklin fans honor singer with flowers at Walk of Fame star
Rare summer rainfall, hail arrives in IE communities
Trainers at Brentwood gym held accountable for clients' success
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Trader Joe's shootout: Suspect's bail raised to $23,155,000
Show More
Pursuit suspect runs through window of Santa Ana store
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Ghost Ship fire: District attorney will no longer accept plea deals
Health warning: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
David Rothenberg, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
More News