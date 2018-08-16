Santa Clarita carjacking suspect on the loose after chase, crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a carjacking suspect who crashed the stolen vehicle near a mobile home park in the Santa Clarita area and fled on foot.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
Sheriff's deputies are searching for a carjacking suspect who crashed the stolen vehicle near a mobile home park in the Santa Clarita area and fled on foot.

The vehicle crashed near the Greenbrier Mobile Estates after a chase that started around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies chased the suspect through the Santa Clarita area until the vehicle crashed into another car near Golden Oak and Soledad Canyon.

Paramedics were seen assisting another person who had been injured in the crash.


DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin fans honor singer with flowers at Walk of Fame star
Trainers at LA gym held accountable for clients' success
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Trader Joe's shootout: Suspect's bail raised to $23,155,000
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Ghost Ship fire: District attorney will no longer accept plea deals
Health warning: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
David Rothenberg, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Show More
Woman killed, 3 injured when minivan crashes after police chase
Bodies believed to be Colorado family found on oil property
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Tunnel to Dodger Stadium proposed by Elon Musk's Boring Co.
Glenn Close on sharing the screen with her daughter in 'The Wife'
More News