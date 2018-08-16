Santa Clarita carjacking suspect on the loose after chase, crash

Rescue workers with @LACOFD assisting a driver injured in crash with GTA suspect #SantaClarita pic.twitter.com/ZN69dLwLom — christina heller (@CHellerTVNews) August 16, 2018

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a carjacking suspect who crashed the stolen vehicle near a mobile home park in the Santa Clarita area and fled on foot.The vehicle crashed near the Greenbrier Mobile Estates after a chase that started around 2:30 p.m.Deputies chased the suspect through the Santa Clarita area until the vehicle crashed into another car near Golden Oak and Soledad Canyon.Paramedics were seen assisting another person who had been injured in the crash.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.